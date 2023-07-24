KU schedules blue blood home-and-home with UNC

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas men’s basketball has scheduled a home-and-home series with fellow college basketball blue blood program, North Carolina.

On Monday, the two programs announced the meetings will take place in the 2024-25 and 2025-26 seasons.

It will be the first time the two historic programs play each other since the 2022 National Championship game, which Kansas won 72-69 after erasing a 15-point deficit.

The Jayhawks will host the first meeting on Friday, November 8, 2024 at Allen Fieldhouse. Then, the Tar Heels will get their home court advantage on Friday, November 14, 2025 at the Dean E. Smith Center.

The two schools have only met 12 times in history, and the series is tied at 6-6. They’ve never played on campus at UNC before, and have only met once in Lawrence. Kansas has won the last four matchups, all which took place during the Bill Self era.

“These will be two great games from programs whose rich histories are intertwined so much,” head coach Bill Self said. “It will be a special day in both Chapel Hill and Lawrence when we play and I am looking forward to it.”

KU is the winningest college basketball program in the NCAA with 2,385 wins. UNC is the third on that list with 2,347.

