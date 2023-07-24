KU alumni team, Mass Street, falls in Regional Final of TBT

By Katie Maher
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 10:44 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas men’s basketball alumni team, Mass Street, has been eliminated from The Basketball Tournament (TBT).

The Jayhawks fell to Heartfire in the Regional Final at Koch Arena on Sunday afternoon.

Alumni Thomas Robinson said the outpouring of support they received down in Wichita this past week has been no shock to the team.

”It doesn’t surprise me because I know what they’re capable of. But just to be like gosh, 13 years later and it feels like it’s the pregame against Missouri. The love is no different. And that’s what’s unique about the Jayhawk fans, that’s what’s unique about Kansas as a state, period. So I’m thankful to once be a Jayhawk and forever be a Jayhawk.”

$1,000,000 goes to the ultimate winning team of TBT.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local restaurant High Tide 21 will be featured on America’s Best Restaurants in early August.
Local restaurant High Tide 21 to be featured on America’s Best Restaurants
According to officials with the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, Jeffrey C. Beam, 55, was...
One man arrested for DUI following altercation with deputy in Shawnee County
Three people have been hospitalized following a two-vehicle crash in Atchison County.
Three hospitalized following two-vehicle crash in Atchison County
Officials with the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office said the suspect, Justin R. Shumway, 40, was...
One man taken into custody following vehicle pursuit in North Topeka
Officials with the Office of the Governor said Kansas Governor Laura Kelly will welcome Dolly...
Dolly Parton to visit Kansas to celebrate success of Imagination Library program

Latest News

KU alumni team, Mass Street, falls in Regional Final of TBT
July 19, 2023; Wichita, Kansas, USA; TBT ©KellyRoss
Mass Street takes down Show Me Squad in Border War, TBT style
Mass Street takes down Show Me Squad in Border War, TBT style
Emporia State football hosts its final 2023 summer showcase camp.
Emporia State football hosts final showcase camp of summer