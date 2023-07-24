KU alumni team, Mass Street, falls in Regional Final of TBT

WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas men’s basketball alumni team, Mass Street, has been eliminated from The Basketball Tournament (TBT).

The Jayhawks fell to Heartfire in the Regional Final at Koch Arena on Sunday afternoon.

Alumni Thomas Robinson said the outpouring of support they received down in Wichita this past week has been no shock to the team.

”It doesn’t surprise me because I know what they’re capable of. But just to be like gosh, 13 years later and it feels like it’s the pregame against Missouri. The love is no different. And that’s what’s unique about the Jayhawk fans, that’s what’s unique about Kansas as a state, period. So I’m thankful to once be a Jayhawk and forever be a Jayhawk.”

$1,000,000 goes to the ultimate winning team of TBT.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.