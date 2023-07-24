KDOC names internal hire as new Lansing Correctional Facility Warden

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department of Corrections has promoted the new Warden of the Lansing Correctional Facility from within its own ranks.

Kansas Secretary of Corrections Jeff Zmuda announced on Monday, July 24, that Jesse Howes has been named the new warden of the Lansing Correctional Facility. He will step into his new role on Aug. 7.

Zmuda noted that Howes started with the Kansas Department of Corrections in 2006 as a Lead Case Manager in the reentry program in Sedgwick Co. He then moved to Parole Supervisor in 2008 where he led a team of officers supervising high-risk gang members and parolees with severe and persistent mental illness.

“Jesse is a servant leader and is respected by staff for his approachability and willingness to listen to their concerns and initiate appropriate action,” Zmuda said.

In 2017, Zmuda said Howes was promoted to Deputy Warden overseeing operations at the Wichita Work Release Facility and transferred to El Dorado Correctional. In 2022, he served as Deputy Warden of Programs for restrictive housing, release and reentry services, healthcare and programming.

“His efforts promote a positive culture where both staff and residents are treated with dignity and respect, creating the most positive environment possible for all concerned.” Deputy Secretary of Facility Management Gloria Geither said. “Howes can be counted on to make decisions in line with best practices and with an eye toward enhancing security and safety in a correctional setting. In the past year at El Dorado, Howes has played a key role in creating an environment and processes to help change the culture and operational practices there.”

The Secretary indicated that Howes earned his Bachelor of Psychology degree from Newman University and his master’s in Business Law from Friends University.

