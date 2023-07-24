Jerome Tang and his wife to appear on The 700 Club

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Mark your calendars K-State fans, Jerome and his wife Careylyen will be featured on July 25 episode.

According to Kansas State Athletics, the Tangs will be interviewed about the importance of their Christian faith in dealing with the trials and tribulations of Jerome Tang becoming one of the top college basketball coaches in the country. After spending 19 seasons with Baylor, Tang earned the Werner Ladder Naismith Men’s College Coach of the Year and Big 12 Coach of the Year honors in leading the Wildcats to a 26-win season and a trip to the Elite Eight in 2022-23.

The episode can be found on cable stations via Freeform (Channel 311), Trinity Broadcast Network (Channel 372), NRB (Channel 378) on DirecTV as well as Freeform (Channel 180) and Trinity Broadcast Network (Channel 260) on Dish Network. The episode will run on Freeform at 8 a.m., CT and 11 p.m., CT on July 25 and again at 3 a.m., CT on July 26, the Trinity Broadcasting Network at 3 p.m., CT on July 25 and GEB America at 8 p.m., CT on July 25.

The episode can be also viewed in the state of Kansas and in the Kansas City area starting at 9 a.m., CT on KWCH-TV 12 in the Wichita-Hutchinson area as well as at 11 a.m., CT on KSMO TV 62 via MyNetworkTV in the Kansas City area on July 25. It will also be streamed on The 700 Club website at www2.cbn.com.

