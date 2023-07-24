Family Service & Guidance prepares to auction Works of Heart

Young clients of FSGC are the artists behind the work that will be auctioned at the annual Works of Heart fundraiser.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Amazing work from talented young artists will be up for grabs at the annual Works of Heart auction.

The event benefits Family Service and Guidance Center. Pam Evans with FSGC visited Eye on NE Kansas to talk about the event and show off some of the pieces they’ll sell.

Evans explained how young clients of FSGC are the artists behind the art. She said art is often a way for people to express their thoughts and feelings.

The 17th annual Works of Heart will be held 5:30 p.m. Aug. 17 at Townsite Avenue Ballroom, 534 S. Kansas Ave. Find tickets and further information at https://www.fsgctopeka.com/event/works-of-heart/.

You also can bid now in an online auction - no tickets required! - by clicking here.

