Eskridge man arrested after woman reports threats over the phone

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - An Eskridge man has been arrested for a May incident after a woman in Manhattan was threatened and harassed over the phone.

The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 3:45 p.m. on Saturday, July 22, officials found a man, Gregory Garner, 28, of Eskridge, who had been wanted for a May 24 incident.

Officials said Garner’s arrest warrant had stemmed from an incident in which he allegedly threatened and harassed a 32-year-old woman over the phone.

RCPD noted that Garner was also arrested on a separate warrant for probation violation which stems from an original charge of harassment by a telecommunication device.

Garner was booked into the Riley Co. Jail on:

Criminal threat - cause terror, evacuation or disruption

Probation violation

Harassment by a telecommunication device - phone call with intent to abuse, threaten or harass

As of Monday, Garner remains behind bars on a $10,000 bond.

