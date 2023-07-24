Drivers warned of possible delays as chip seal project begins in Pott. Co.

POTTAWATOMIE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Drivers have been warned that delays of up to 15 minutes should be expected as a chip seal project in Pottawatomie County is set to begin.

Officials with Pottawatomie Co. have announced that on Wednesday, July 26, crews will begin a chip seal project that is set to impact various parts of the county. Maintenance operations will apply a liquid asphalt oil to the road surface and then cover it with limestone chips.

Crews said affected roads include:

Onaga Rd. from north of Onaga to Parallel Rd.

Aiken Switch from Onaga Rd. to Highway 63

Sandy Hood Rd.

Maple Hill Rd.

Vineyard Rd. from Burr Oak Rd. to Whitetail Ln.

Rockenham Rd. from Highway 24 north to Anthony Dr.

Anthony Circle

Ike’s Way

Reid Dr.

Jennice Ct.

Megan Ln.

Officials warned traffic will be reduced to a single lane with flaggers and a pilot vehicle to direct traffic through the work zone. Drivers should expect delays of up to 15 minutes in these areas and should plan accordingly.

Work is expected to take place during daylight hours Monday through Friday and should be completed by Sept. 15. The contractor has been named as Harbour Construction, Inc., out of Kansas City.

