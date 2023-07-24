Desperate father breaks windshield to rescue his infant trapped inside locked car

A father breaks the windshield of his own car after accidentally locking his baby inside. (SOURCE: CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A dramatic rescue was captured on video and has gone viral on TikTok.

In the video, a father can be seen desperately breaking the windshield of his car in a grocery store’s parking lot in Harlingen, Texas on Wednesday.

He had accidentally locked his keys inside with his infant also trapped in the car.

With temperatures that would top 100 degrees later in the day, the mother and father were fighting against time to rescue their child.

Shortly after the father broke the glass, the child’s mother climbed inside and handed him the baby.

First responders arrived after the infant was freed. They determined the baby was unharmed.

No charges were filed against the parents.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: MSHP Troop F
Driver arrested after boat crashes into house at Lake of the Ozarks; 8 injured
FILE
Failed attempt to change lanes ends with Wichita man’s death
Officers responded to a shooting in the 1600 block of Western Ave. shortly before 12:15 a.m. on...
Man injured in central Topeka Shooting
FILE
Attempt to walk across Wichita interstate leads to fatal collision
Casey Knapp is a single working mother. She contacted KCTV5 out of sheer frustration after a...
Olathe mom waits 7 months for benefits, questions how JoCo DCF operates

Latest News

Sunday Forecast - clipped version
FILE - White House Chef Tafari Campbell smiles, Nov. 6, 2008, on the South Lawn of the White...
Obamas’ personal chef drowns near family’s home on Martha’s Vineyard
FILE - A bear trap set by Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks is seen on July 7, 2021, in Ovando,...
Bear traps set for grizzly bear after fatal attack near Yellowstone National Park
Hane Bee, a fruit drink and yogurt cafe, and Crispy Co., a seasoned french fry and chicken wing...
Two new businesses set to open together
Carlee Russell, a 25-year-old woman from Hoover, Alabama, was initially reported missing July 13.
Alabama woman confesses to fabricating kidnapping