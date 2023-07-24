Crews continue to clear Montara house fire, no injuries reported

Crews continue to clear the scene of a house fire reported earlier Monday morning, July 24, in the Montara neighborhood.
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews continue to clear the scene of a house fire reported earlier Monday morning, July 24, in the Montara neighborhood.

The Topeka Fire Department says crews were called to the 1400 block of Clearview Ln. in Montara around 10:30 a.m. with reports of a house fire.

When crews arrived, they said they found fire on the outside of the home and extinguished the blaze within 15 minutes.

Five people were home at the time of the fire and were able to safely evacuate.

Officials have not yet released a cause of the fire or a damage estimate.

