City Council to hear ideas to improve the homeless population

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka’s City Council will receive some recommendations to better serve Topeka’s homeless population at Tuesday’s meeting on July 25.

The city hired a consulting firm, Sylver Consulting, Inc., back in February 2023 to observe the issue and determine some solutions.

In June 2023, the firm conducted a workshop with city staff and community members to determine the scope and focus of its project. Organizers decided on the scope of the project in one sentence — “The focus of our project is to use analytic data to understand the root causes of homelessness and move public opinion, policy, and resources towards the coordinated implementation and operation of a low-barrier shelter and other services that break the cycle of homelessness and catch those that fall in the gaps.”

Topeka’s 2024 budget currently includes $1 million in spending to help the homeless population. A link to view the consulting firm’s upcoming presentation can be found HERE.

13 NEWS visited a Topeka homeless camp on Monday to hear what the homeless population would prefer to see. Cody Bartley lives at one of the camps and told 13 NEWS he has been occasionally unsheltered during the last five years. Bartley says he has heard from those in the community who do not want help.

“Most of the people down here don’t really want help or shelter,” said Bartley. “As I understand it, there are a few people down here who have been here for 10+ years, and they have made homes down here. This is their life. This is their everyday lifestyle. They just do not want it, or they do not try.”

Bartley says he would like to see support from the city.

“Support us rather than hinder us. That goes for the city too because bulldozing really destroyed a lot of people’s livelihoods,” said Bartley. “I understand where they are coming from, but at the same time, they [the homeless community] are really kind of distraught over this. It really did a lot of damage as far as protection from the elements for those that do not want housing or, you know, that are comfortable down here. People down here need more support than they do destruction because they already have enough of that in their lives. Even if it is destruction in their head, it is still destroying them and it is destroying their livelihood.”

The council meeting starts at 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 25, at Topeka’s City Hall, in the city council chambers municipal courtroom at 214 SE 8th St.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.