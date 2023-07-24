Chase ends when suspect crashes vehicle into Topeka dry cleaner, 1 arrested

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One man was sent to jail after a chase in west Topeka led to a crash involving a dry cleaner in the southern part of the Capital City early Sunday morning.

The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that around 2 a.m. on Sunday, July 23, officers on patrol spotted a vehicle that had been reported stolen near SW 21st St. and Wanamaker Rd.

When officers attempted to pull the driver over, he sped away. The driver was later identified as Christian M. Gruber, 25, of Topeka.

A short time later, TPD said officers again found the vehicle, only after it had crashed into the Scotch Dry Cleaners at 2848 SW Wanamaker Rd. A search inside the building found Gruber inside with illegal narcotics allegedly in his possession.

Crews work to clear a Scotch Dry Cleaners after a vehicle crashed into it on July 23, 2023. (WIBW/Rick Felsburg)

Officials noted that Gruber was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. When he was medically cleared he was arrested and booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept of Corrections on:

Possession of opiates

Flee or attempt to elude law enforcement by engaging in reckless driving

Possession of stolen property - valued between $1,500 and $25,000

Interference with law enforcement - felony

As of Monday, Gruber remains behind bars with no bond listed and no court appearance set.

