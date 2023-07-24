Back to School 2023
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - With back to school just around the corner, many local schools are hosting events and enrollment nights while agencies offer new safety tips!
Back-to-School Events:
|Date
|Time
|Event
|Location
|Tuesday, Aug. 1
|5:30 to 7 p.m.
|Back to School Fair
|Clay Center Elks Lodge, 611 5th St., Clay Center
|Friday, Aug. 4
|5 to 7 p.m.
|Cram the Cruiser
|Carbondale City Library, 302 Main St., Carbondale
|Saturday, Aug. 5
|9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
|Back to School Safety Fair
|South Park, 1141 Massachusetts St., Lawrence
|Saturday, Aug. 5
|10 a.m. to Noon
|Back to School Supply Giveaway
|Highland Park High School, Main Gym, 2424 SE California Ave. Topeka
|Saturday, Aug. 5
|10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
|Cram the Cruiser
|Carbondale City Library, 32 Main St., Carbondale
Enrollment:
- Topeka USD 501
- Online enrollment has opened for students HERE.
- Geary County Schools USD 475
- Online enrollment has opened for students HERE.
- Riley County Schools USD 378
- Online enrollment has opened for students HERE.
- Clay County Schools USD 379
- Online enrollment has opened for students HERE.
- In-person enrollment will be held between 7:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 2, and from noon to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 3, at the Clay Co. District Office, 807 Dexter St.
- Burlington USD 244
- Online enrollment has opened for returning students HERE.
- In-person enrollment has been set for 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 4. at Burlington High School, 830 Cross St.
School Supply Lists:
|District
|Link
|Topeka Public Schools USD 501
|https://cdnsm5-ss11.sharpschool.com/UserFiles/Servers/Server_8252759/File/2023-2024%20School%20Supply%20List.pdf
|Geary County Schools USD 475
|https://www.usd475.org/district-resources/handbooks-and-school-supplies
|Riley County Schools USD 378
|https://www.usd378.org/article/1170249
|Burlington Public Schools USD 244
|Elementary School: https://files.gabbart.com/1051/bes_supply_list_23-24.pdf Middle School: https://files.gabbart.com/1051/bms_school_supply_list.pdf
Hiring:
|District
|Event
|Date
|Location
|Topeka Public Schools USD 501
|Hiring Fair
|July 15: 8 - 10 a.m.
|Ross Elementary School, 1400 SE 34th St., Topeka
|Topeka Public Schools USD 501
|Hiring Fair
|July 20: 7:30 a.m. - 5 p.m.
|Ross Elementary School, 1400 SE 34th St., Topeka, Eisenhower Campus, 3305 SE Minnesota Ave., Topeka
|Topeka Public Schools USD 501
|Hiring Fair
|July 22: 8 - 10 a.m.
|Ross Elementary School, 1400 SE 34th St., Topeka, Eisenhower Campus, 3305 SE Minnesota Ave., Topeka
- Topeka Public Schools USD 501 - https://www.topekapublicschools.net/careers
- Geary County Schools USD 475 - https://www.usd475.org/about-usd-475/employment/working-in-usd-475
- Riley County Schools USD 378 - https://www.usd378.org/page/employment-opportunities
- Clay County Schools USD 379 - https://skyward.iscorp.com/scripts/wsisa.dll/WService=wsfinclaycoks/Rapplmnu03.w
- Burlington Public Schools USD 244 - https://www.usd244ks.org/219073_3
