Back to School 2023

By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 8:57 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - With back to school just around the corner, many local schools are hosting events and enrollment nights while agencies offer new safety tips!

Back-to-School Events:

DateTimeEventLocation
Tuesday, Aug. 15:30 to 7 p.m. Back to School Fair Clay Center Elks Lodge, 611 5th St., Clay Center
Friday, Aug. 45 to 7 p.m.Cram the CruiserCarbondale City Library, 302 Main St., Carbondale
Saturday, Aug. 59 a.m. to 1 p.m.Back to School Safety FairSouth Park, 1141 Massachusetts St., Lawrence
Saturday, Aug. 510 a.m. to NoonBack to School Supply GiveawayHighland Park High School, Main Gym, 2424 SE California Ave. Topeka
Saturday, Aug. 510 a.m. to 2 p.m.Cram the CruiserCarbondale City Library, 32 Main St., Carbondale

Enrollment:

  • Topeka USD 501
    • Online enrollment has opened for students HERE.
  • Geary County Schools USD 475
    • Online enrollment has opened for students HERE.
  • Riley County Schools USD 378
    • Online enrollment has opened for students HERE.
  • Clay County Schools USD 379
    • Online enrollment has opened for students HERE.
    • In-person enrollment will be held between 7:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 2, and from noon to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 3, at the Clay Co. District Office, 807 Dexter St.
  • Burlington USD 244
    • Online enrollment has opened for returning students HERE.
    • In-person enrollment has been set for 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 4. at Burlington High School, 830 Cross St.

School Supply Lists:

DistrictLink
Topeka Public Schools USD 501https://cdnsm5-ss11.sharpschool.com/UserFiles/Servers/Server_8252759/File/2023-2024%20School%20Supply%20List.pdf
Geary County Schools USD 475 https://www.usd475.org/district-resources/handbooks-and-school-supplies
Riley County Schools USD 378https://www.usd378.org/article/1170249
Burlington Public Schools USD 244Elementary School: https://files.gabbart.com/1051/bes_supply_list_23-24.pdf Middle School: https://files.gabbart.com/1051/bms_school_supply_list.pdf

Hiring:

DistrictEventDateLocation
Topeka Public Schools USD 501Hiring FairJuly 15: 8 - 10 a.m.Ross Elementary School, 1400 SE 34th St., Topeka
Topeka Public Schools USD 501Hiring FairJuly 20: 7:30 a.m. - 5 p.m.Ross Elementary School, 1400 SE 34th St., Topeka, Eisenhower Campus, 3305 SE Minnesota Ave., Topeka
Topeka Public Schools USD 501Hiring Fair July 22: 8 - 10 a.m. Ross Elementary School, 1400 SE 34th St., Topeka, Eisenhower Campus, 3305 SE Minnesota Ave., Topeka

Safety Tips:

