ArtsConnect in NOTO holds magazine release party for local creator

By Alex Carter
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 10:23 PM CDT
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - ArtsConnect in the North Topeka Arts District held a magazine launch party for the premiere issue of Dane Shobe’s “Sun Hero Magazine.”

“It’s a pop-culture magazine that’s geared towards African-Americans. It’s gonna highlight black creators of comic books, film, animation, toys, and so on, so forth. While also highlighting the contributions of black people throughout the various mediums,” said publisher and founder of Sun Hero Magazine, Dane Shobe.

Shobe said he wanted to create a magazine that would amplify the voices of people of color.

“When I was a kid, my mom would try and find cartoons or comics that featured prominent characters of color... and while she found a hidden gem every now and again... most of the time there wasn’t any.

He said there was a lack of representation in media when he was growing up.

“When kids don’t have representation, they don’t have examples of themselves in the media they consume, they can develop inferiority complexes.”

Dane’s mother said her son has always been fascinated with the Arts.

“I put him into theatre at about 5, and he’s never stopped,” said Leonese Heath-Shobe. “His mind works a million miles an hour and he’s gotten his magazine together, which took an amazing amount of work and I’m so very proud of what’s been able to accomplish.”

She said “Sun Hero Magazine” will appeal to all comic book fans.

“It’s really for all nerds who are into that part of this world. The more knowledge you have, the better off you are. No matter what shade you are.”

