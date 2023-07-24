$6.3 million headed to Kansas to bolster apprenticeship programs

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A total of $6.3 million is headed to Kansas to bolster the state’s apprenticeship programs and advance economic growth.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced on Monday, July 24, that the Office of Apprenticeship has now launched the MeadowLARK - Leading Apprenticeship Results in Kansas - Initiative to expand the opportunities for Registered Apprenticeships.

“MeadowLARK is an important tool that will be used to grow the state’s skilled workforce in rural and urban communities across multiple industries – further advancing Kansas’ economic growth,” Gov. Kelly said. “By continuing to work together, we are fostering a brighter, more resilient, and more prosperous future for all who call the Sunflower State home.”

Kelly noted that funding was acquired through a State Apprenticeship Expansion Formula grant from the U.S. Department of Labor. The grant provided a total of $6.3 million to the Sunflower State.

“Since it was established last year, the Kansas Office of Registered Apprenticeship is making huge strides to expand the highest quality earn-and-learn opportunities across our state,” Lieutenant Governor and Secretary of Commerce David Toland said. “Through the MeadowLARK funding, the office will continue bringing together businesses, industries, labor, workforce boards, higher education systems, state departments, and other stakeholders, with one objective: Making Kansas a top 25 apprenticeship state by 2025.”

According to the Governor, the Office will use the money to continue to revolutionize apprenticeship in Kansas. MeadowLARK will also expand efforts with the development of Multi-Employer Intermediaries to focus on high-demand, high-wage occupations to meet industry needs.

“MeadowLARK represents the latest and most significant opportunity for us to revolutionize how we develop and engage the workforce system and Multi-Employer Intermediaries.,” Shonda Anderson, Director of Apprenticeship and Internship for the Kansas Office of Registered Apprenticeship, said. “With this model, we’re able to create easier pathways for businesses to grow their own workforce.”

Additionally, the initiative will invest nearly $5.7 million over three years to advance integration efforts with Workforce Boards across Kansas and establish Statewide and Regional Multi-Employer Intermediaries.

Statewide Intermediaries will include the:

Kelly noted that these Intermediaries are set to meet and ease the development of Registered Apprenticeship programs for specific employers.

“This Registered Apprenticeship program is a critical step toward addressing the teacher shortage here in Kansas,” Kansas Commissioner of Education Dr. Randy Watson said. “These additional grant funds will help ease the financial hurdle many aspiring educators face on their way to earning a college degree and enable us to expand the program.”

The Governor said local Workforce Boards like Kansas WorkforceONE will meet and create opportunities for Kansans with barriers to finding employment.

“Kansas WorkforceONE is excited about the opportunities that the MeadowLARK grant will provide us,” said Deb Scheibler, Executive Director at Kansas WorkforceONE. “We can use this to expand Apprenticeship and Pre-Apprenticeship opportunities across central and western Kansas for some of our most vulnerable populations.”

Meanwhile, Regional Intermediaries will include:

