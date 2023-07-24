$3 million grant to bring hundreds of new childcare slots to the Capital City

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A grant that totals a little more than $3 million has been awarded to bring hundreds of new and open childcare slots to the Capital City.

The Greater Topeka Partnership says that the Child Care Task Force - part of the Momentum 2027 initiative - has been awarded more than $3 million in grant funds to expand the availability of services in Topeka and Shawnee Co. The funding was secured through the Child Care Capacity Accelerator program and will create hundreds of new slots for children in the community.

“We are extremely grateful to the state of Kansas and the Child Care Capacity Accelerator program for recognizing the urgent need to expand child care availability in communities across the state,” said Trina Goss, director of business and talent initiatives for GO Topeka, a Partnership organization. “This funding will enable us to create significant positive change and provide essential support to families in Topeka and Shawnee County.”

GTP said it collaborated with Child Care Aware of Eastern Kansas to apply for the grant as the pair showcased the area’s commitment to addressing the need. The Task Force will now work closely with nine local providers to stand up more than 450 new childcare slots and positively impact families, the workforce and the community.

“Our organization is proud to be involved in this grant process and the work to come,” said Reva Wywadis, with Child Care Aware of Eastern Kansas. “This funding will empower us to make a real difference in the lives of families and children in Topeka and Shawnee County. By partnering with local child care providers, we can work with some of the people closest to this issue to effectively address the child care shortage and ensure that parents have access to safe, reliable, and nurturing care options.”

Awarded funds include $2.7 million from accelerator grant funds and another $250,000 for the innovative community add-on to bring the total amount to just over $3 million. The investment in the sector is set to increase capacity and improve the overall quality of childcare services around the area.

“The expansion of child care availability in the greater Topeka area is a clear objective of Momentum 2027, our community’s latest five-year strategy,” said Michelle Cuevas-Stubblefield, senior vice president of strategy for the GTP. “This is a critical step forward in our efforts to improve outcomes and increase prosperity by bolstering support for families and children. Expanding child care is also, in many ways, an economic development issue, as it is closely linked to companies’ abilities to attract employees, and our ability to grow and maintain a viable workforce.”

