Two bills to protect water resources don fresh ink after ceremonial signature

MOUNDRIDGE, Kan. (WIBW) - Two new pieces of legislation don fresh ink in Kansas after Governor Laura Kelly signed them to protect funds and projects for water resources.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says that on Thursday, July 20, she visited R&E Goering Farms in Moundridge to ceremonially sign House Bill 2279 as well as Senate Substitute for House Bill 2302. The bills completely fund the State Water Plan and create new grants for water infrastructure projects.

“Saving the critical water sources that power the agriculture industry—the backbone of our state economy—and securing a reliable, safe water supply for residents and businesses across Kansas for years to come are nonpartisan issues,” Gov. Kelly said. “There is more to be done, but these bills represent an important step forward in that fight by providing needed funding and clear policies around water management works towards ensuring a safe, sustainable water supply for generations of Kansans to come.”

In 2022, Kelly said she fully funded the State Water Plan for the first time since 2008. Senate Substitute for HB 2302 significantly increases funds for waters with an additional $18 million on top of the annual $8 million. Around $17 million will also be available for the two grant funds.

In total, the Governor said the bill designates an additional $35 million in funds to protect essential water resources. It also includes a legislative intent to continue the funds through 2027.

“We have been working with the Kansas Water Office and local vendors for the last 4 years to evaluate different irrigation technologies and evaluate their effectiveness in an on-farm environment,” said Ryan Goering, of R&E Goering Farms, LLC. “The results of this work indicate new technologies can reduce water consumption and reduce energy use while sustaining yields. The increased funding will allow these efforts to expand and accelerate the awareness and adoption of water conserving technologies by farmers.”

Meanwhile, HB 2279 requires the state’s five Groundwater Management Districts to submit annual reports to the legislature with updated conservation and stabilization plans to the Kansas Department of Agriculture.

“We must protect a safe and secure water supply for all Kansans,” Connie Owen, Director of the Kansas Water Office, said. “With these two bills, we demonstrate our commitment to enhanced investment in solving water challenges of all kinds and our specific dedication to addressing the depletion of the High Plains Aquifer. Our children, grandchildren, and all future generations of Kansans need us to get this right. We are now on the right track.”

Kelly noted that the reports to the legislators are required to outline expenditures for water conservation efforts and stabilization of agricultural consumption. A Groundwater Management District oversees the management of groundwater resources, conservation and use in five regions of the state with significant aquifer storage and use.

