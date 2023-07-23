Topeka and Shawnee County Library kicked off the second day of the book and media sale

Topeka and Shawnee County Library kicked off the second day of the book and media sale
By Madison Bickley
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 7:08 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A wide array of books were available for a low rate to the public.

“So any parent who has small children realizes that you read the same books over and over and over so being able to pick up a variety of books pretty inexpensive keeps story time fun for everybody,” said Mandy Carlton.

The TSCPL and Friends of the Library hold the sale four times a year.

“It helps us raise funds to help the library provide all the great services and programs they provide for the community,” said Janel DeLeye.

The book and media sale ends Sunday, July 23.

The next sale is October 20-22.

