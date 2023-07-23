Sunday forecast: Settling into a heat wave

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Today temperatures will break into the lower 90s across NE Kansas, marking the beginning of a prolonged heat wave across the region.

Building on yesterday’s warm-up into the upper 80s, Sunday will be the first of many days where highs will be above 90 degrees. With mostly sunny skies and increasing dewpoints/humidity, the heat will be more noticeable as the mugginess starts to take over.

Rain chances remain low for the afternoon, with isolated showers and storms possible. Like yesterday, most of this rain will be in very small pockets at weak strength, but some could have short bursts of intensity. Last night, one such storm struck parts of Marshall and Pottawatomie counties, bringing winds of 50 mph and golf-ball sized hail! But because it occurred within a very short timeframe over a very small area, the majority of NE Kansas stayed dry.

Starting Monday, temperatures hit the triple digits and won’t be looking back - all the way through Friday, high temperatures are expected to be in that range. With humidity levels high, the outdoor temperature will feel close to 115 degrees in some places!

The biggest tips for staying safe in extreme heat is to spend as little time as necessary outdoors, drinking plenty of water and wearing sunscreen if you are. Even the most leisurely activities will feel difficult/take lots of extra effort, and it’s best to try and plan your outdoor activities in the early morning or late in the evening.

Heat exhaustion and stroke will be a risk during this heat wave, the signs of which can manifest themselves in many different forms. Headaches. shivers, confusion, and shortness of breath can all be signs of developing heat related illness. With temperatures as high as predicted, even the healthiest individuals can quickly become exhausted or weakened by the summer sun.

Cooler temperatures are very far into the future - but as soon as they become more apparent, we’ll have the latest at WIBW.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.