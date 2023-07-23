Ruling allows suit to proceed against grain company following man’s death

FILE
FILE(MGN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 1:05 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A recent ruling will allow a suit against a feed grain and fertilizer manufacturing company to proceed in Kansas following a man’s death.

The Kansas Supreme Court says that in the matter of Appeal No. 125,778: Regan Hodges v. Walinga USA Inc. and Walinga Inc., Timothy Hunt had died in an agricultural accident that involved a grain vacuum produced by Walinga.

Court records indicate that the Mulvane farm Hunt had been working on had agreed to arbitrate claims for damages due to negligence with his surviving family members. The arbitrator sided with Hunt’s family.

A Missouri district court then confirmed the award as the family filed a separate action in Kansas’ federal court against Walinga. The company had not been involved in the negligence case in Missouri.

Court records show that Walinga moved for summary judgment and claimed that the judicial confirmation in Missouri constituted a determination of comparative fault that prevents further litigation. The company argued that the one-action rule followed by Kansas courts bars litigation against additional defendants once an arbitration award has been entered and confirmed.

The federal court certified two questions to the Kansas Supreme Court under a provision that allows the state to answer questions raised in other jurisdictions that may control the outcome pending court matters. These questions focused on how Kansas applies the one-action rule.

Unanimously, the court ruled that state law does not bar the federal suit against Walinga from proceeding in Kansas. It held that an arbitration action does not qualify as a judicial decision of comparative fault. It also held that confirmation of an arbitration award does not qualify as a judicial determination of comparative fault for purposes of the one-action rule.

To read the court’s full opinion, click HERE.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local restaurant High Tide 21 will be featured on America’s Best Restaurants in early August.
Local restaurant High Tide 21 to be featured on America’s Best Restaurants
According to officials with the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, Jeffrey C. Beam, 55, was...
One man arrested for DUI following altercation with deputy in Shawnee County
Three people have been hospitalized following a two-vehicle crash in Atchison County.
Three hospitalized following two-vehicle crash in Atchison County
Officials with the Office of the Governor said Kansas Governor Laura Kelly will welcome Dolly...
Dolly Parton to visit Kansas to celebrate success of Imagination Library program
Officials with the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office said the suspect, Justin R. Shumway, 40, was...
One man taken into custody following vehicle pursuit in North Topeka

Latest News

Sunday Forecast - clipped version
Gov. Kelly ceremonially signs two bills to protect water resources in Kansas on July 20, 2023.
Two bills to protect water resources don fresh ink after ceremonial signature
FILE
$498K to bring new tech learning center to Iowa Tribe of Kansas, Nebraska
FILE
$1,000 gifted to local charities following end of 2023 Give Back Kansas