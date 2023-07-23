Ruling allows suit to proceed against grain company following man’s death

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A recent ruling will allow a suit against a feed grain and fertilizer manufacturing company to proceed in Kansas following a man’s death.

The Kansas Supreme Court says that in the matter of Appeal No. 125,778: Regan Hodges v. Walinga USA Inc. and Walinga Inc., Timothy Hunt had died in an agricultural accident that involved a grain vacuum produced by Walinga.

Court records indicate that the Mulvane farm Hunt had been working on had agreed to arbitrate claims for damages due to negligence with his surviving family members. The arbitrator sided with Hunt’s family.

A Missouri district court then confirmed the award as the family filed a separate action in Kansas’ federal court against Walinga. The company had not been involved in the negligence case in Missouri.

Court records show that Walinga moved for summary judgment and claimed that the judicial confirmation in Missouri constituted a determination of comparative fault that prevents further litigation. The company argued that the one-action rule followed by Kansas courts bars litigation against additional defendants once an arbitration award has been entered and confirmed.

The federal court certified two questions to the Kansas Supreme Court under a provision that allows the state to answer questions raised in other jurisdictions that may control the outcome pending court matters. These questions focused on how Kansas applies the one-action rule.

Unanimously, the court ruled that state law does not bar the federal suit against Walinga from proceeding in Kansas. It held that an arbitration action does not qualify as a judicial decision of comparative fault. It also held that confirmation of an arbitration award does not qualify as a judicial determination of comparative fault for purposes of the one-action rule.

To read the court’s full opinion, click HERE.

