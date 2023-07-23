Packed pews mark 90th Fiesta Topeka mass, close of most festivities

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Tons of Fiesta-goers flooded Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church as it held the Fiesta Topeka Closing Mass on Sunday morning, July 23.

The pews were full on Sunday as many came to celebrate the close of Fiesta Topeka. Friends and family celebrated the 90th anniversary and the years to come with worship.

Fiesta Topeka Queen Lourdes Rodriguez said the service holds a lot of meaning to her.

“I absolutely love my faith and I hope in the future you know, even all the royalty candidates or past royalty,l keep up with their faith,” Rodriguez noted.

The celebration was more than just the here and now, it was about all of those who came before as well. Father Angel Sierra said this is a celebration of legacies of faith.

“For the Mexican people to come as a people of faith in God, that they placed their trust in the Blessed Virgin Mary as Our Lady of Guadalupe, and - this is the most important consideration - that they came as a people of faith, and they placed their trust and hope in God, and that God blessed them in many ways,” Father Sierra said.

Father Daniel Coronado said that having the chance to start with mass most days is key to the Catholic faith.

“It’s not only just music or whatever, but just that experience of knowing that Jesus is with us and also bringing that to the part of what we do,” Father Coronado concluded.

Fiesta Topeka will host its pickleball tournament on July 29 and 30 as registration for the event is set to end on Monday, July 24.

