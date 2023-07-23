Mass Street takes down Show Me Squad in Border War, TBT style

WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas men’s basketball’s alumni team Mass Street found itself in a Border War matchup in the second round of TBT on Saturday.

The Jayhawks were taking on Show Me Squad, Mizzou’s alumni team in The Basketball Tournament at Koch Arena in Wichita, and the game itself matched the excitement fans had going into it.

Thomas Robinson hit yet another game-winning free throw to win it for the Jayhawks 69-65.

Mass Street will play Heartfire in the Regional final on Sunday at 2:00 p.m.

