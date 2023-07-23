Latin@ Leadership Summit returns as advocacy discussed at Wichita State

WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Latin@ Leadership Summit will return in 2023 with keynote speaker Sulma Arias as advocates converge on Wichita State to discuss how to better support the community.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says the Hispanic & Latino American Affairs Commission will host its annual Latin@ Leadership Summit on Saturday, July 29, between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. at Wichita State University. The theme for 2023 is “Raising Our Voices Through Advocacy.”

“Conversations like this are important to affecting change,” Gov. Kelly said. “Good policy centers on the people most impacted by the decisions being made, and that requires Latinos to have a seat at the table.”

The Commission noted that the summit will feature a day of workshops and panels meant to give leaders the information and support needed to advocate for the community in education, healthcare, business and civic engagement.

“KHLAAC is proud to host this event as part of other civic engagement workshops we have conducted across the state, empowering Latinos to advocate for ourselves through participation in the democratic process,” said Carla Rivas-D’Amico, KHLAAC’s Executive Director.

Officials said Sulma Arias, Executive Director of People’s Action, is expected to give the keynote speech. A networking event for registered attendees will also be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday.

To register for the summit, click HERE.

