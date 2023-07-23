K-State’s Tomlin selected to Jayson Tatum Elite Camp

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Senior forward Nae’Qwan Tomlin has been chosen to attend the inaugural Jayson Tatum Elite Camp.

Tomlin is one of 11 college players to be selected. The camp runs from July 20-23 in St. Louis, MO, Tatum’s hometown.

The Boston Celtic is a 4-time NBA All-Star and 2-time All-NBA First Team selection. He has invited 29 players (18 from high school) who are also forwards to train with him for four days.

The 6′8″ Harlem native tested the NBA Draft waters at the end of the 2022-23 season, but decided to return to K-State for his final year of eligibility in 2023-24.

Tomlin was third in scoring for the Wildcats last season (10.4 ppg) behind All-Americans Markquis Nowell and Keyontae Johnson. Tomlin was second in rebounding (5.9 ppg), and led the team in blocks (1.0 bpg) and dunks (43).

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.