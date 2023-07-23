K-State’s Tomlin selected to Jayson Tatum Elite Camp

Kansas State's Nae'Qwan Tomlin (35) reacts in the second half of an Elite 8 college basketball...
Kansas State's Nae'Qwan Tomlin (35) reacts in the second half of an Elite 8 college basketball game against Florida Atlantic in the NCAA Tournament's East Region final, Saturday, March 25, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)(Frank Franklin II | AP)
By Katie Maher
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 9:19 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Senior forward Nae’Qwan Tomlin has been chosen to attend the inaugural Jayson Tatum Elite Camp.

Tomlin is one of 11 college players to be selected. The camp runs from July 20-23 in St. Louis, MO, Tatum’s hometown.

The Boston Celtic is a 4-time NBA All-Star and 2-time All-NBA First Team selection. He has invited 29 players (18 from high school) who are also forwards to train with him for four days.

The 6′8″ Harlem native tested the NBA Draft waters at the end of the 2022-23 season, but decided to return to K-State for his final year of eligibility in 2023-24.

Tomlin was third in scoring for the Wildcats last season (10.4 ppg) behind All-Americans Markquis Nowell and Keyontae Johnson. Tomlin was second in rebounding (5.9 ppg), and led the team in blocks (1.0 bpg) and dunks (43).

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials with the Office of the Governor said Kansas Governor Laura Kelly will welcome Dolly...
Dolly Parton to visit Kansas to celebrate success of Imagination Library program
Local restaurant High Tide 21 will be featured on America’s Best Restaurants in early August.
Local restaurant High Tide 21 to be featured on America’s Best Restaurants
Five Brown County residents were arrested for possession of drugs, including Douglas Milford,...
Five Brown County residents arrested for drugs following lengthy investigation
Officials with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy attempted to stop a black...
Valley Falls man arrested in connection to pursuit in Jackson County
Riley County Police Department (RCPD) said on their Daily News report that officers filed a...
RCPD investigates case involving indecent liberties with a child

Latest News

Purple & Black vs. DaGuys STL
K-State alumni team Purple & Black fall to Team Arkansas in TBT
K-State alumni team Purple & Black fall to Team Arkansas in TBT
K-State linebacker Desmond Purnell talks with 13 Sports ahead of 2023 season.
13 Sports talks with Topeka native Desmond Purnell ahead of big season at K-State
13 Sports talks with Topeka native Desmond Purnell ahead of big season at K-State