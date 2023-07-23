Fort Riley families displaced after weekend fire heavily damages duplex

FORT RILEY, Kan. (WIBW) - A home on Fort Riley was completely lost after a fire broke out over the weekend and displaced two families.

Officials on Fort Riley say that late Saturday morning, July 22, emergency crews were called to the area of Colyer Forsyth with reports of a house fire.

When crews arrived, the inferno had already damaged most of the duplex. Families inside were able to safely evacuate.

A fire heavily damages a duplex on Fort Riley on July 22, 2023. (Fort Riley)

“I’d like to thank the great work by first responders and outstanding community support as neighbors quickly responded to needs of these families,” said Col. Michael Foote, U.S. Army Fort Riley Garrison Commander.

Officials noted that the affected families have been put up in alternative housing and are being cared for.

An investigation into what started the fire remains ongoing. Damage estimates have not been released.

Crews fight a fire on Fort Riley on July 22, 2023. (Fort Riley)

