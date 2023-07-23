Failed attempt to change lanes ends with Wichita man’s death

WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - One man is dead following a collision in Central Wichita after a failed attempt to change lanes.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just before 8 p.m. on Thursday, July 20, emergency crews were called to the area of I-135 and 13th St. with reports of a 2-vehicle crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2013 Dodge Journey driven by Caleb T. Faron, 18, of Bel Aire, had been headed north in the third lane of the interstate and attempted to change into the fourth lane.

At the same time, KHP said a 2011 Hyundai Sonata driven by Uriel Orosco, 31, of Wichita, had been slowing down in the fourth lane as the hazard lights were activated. Faron failed to see Orsoco’s vehicle slow and rear-ended the car.

Officials said the impact caused the Journey to flip and land in the third lane while the Sonata slid and spun clockwise into a Kansas Department of Transportation bridge wall.

KHP said Orosco was pronounced deceased at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the incident. His passenger, Nallely Medrano Meraz, 28, of Wichita, was taken to Wesley Medical Center with suspected minor injuries. She was wearing a seatbelt. There were also two children present in the vehicle, however, officials have not released any information about their injuries or identities. Faron escaped the crash without injury. He was also wearing a seatbelt at the time of the incident.

