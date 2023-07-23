Emporia State football hosts final showcase camp of summer

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emporia State football hosted its final showcase camp of the summer on Saturday, inviting high school players from all over to show off their talents.

Rather than making it another camp with all position groups in the same session, the Hornets tried something new this time around. The showcases were split into two sessions, a lineman camp, and a skills camp.

Head coach Garin Higgins said it gives all the coaches an opportunity to evaluate the players better. But the most fun part of the showcase might be getting to watch the current Emporia State players take on a coaching role.

”The best thing about having them down here helping us and working is that the high school players, they get to see what our players are like. Honestly I think they might have more fun interacting with them than the coaches. But it’s good,” said Coach Higgins with a laugh.

“Then it gives them an opportunity to see how they understand all the things that we do within our football program, how well do they get that message across to these high school players,” he added.

Quite a few Northeast Kansas kids were in attendance as they continue their recruiting processes.

The Hornets will now look ahead to the start of fall camp with less than six weeks until the 2023 season starts.

