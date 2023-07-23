Driver arrested after boat crashes into house at Lake of the Ozarks, injuring eight people

Courtesy: MSHP Troop F
Courtesy: MSHP Troop F(KY3)
By Chris Six
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILLER COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Eight people have been injured, and the driver has been arrested after their boat hit land and crashed into a house at Lake of the Ozarks Saturday night.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, the boat carrying eight people hit the ground, and a house then overturned, throwing all passengers and the driver out.

The crash happened around 11:50 p.m. Saturday at the 1.3-mile mark of the Osage Arm of Lake of the Ozarks. According to the MSHP Troop F Twitter account, troopers used a drone to help reconstruct the crash during their investigation.

The driver of the boat has been arrested on charges of boating while intoxicated causing serious physical injury and physical injury. He has not been formally charged.

Six of the eight people were taken to the hospital with serious injuries, and two had moderate injuries. The youngest person is 21 years old. None of the people involved were from Missouri.

Caption

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local restaurant High Tide 21 will be featured on America’s Best Restaurants in early August.
Local restaurant High Tide 21 to be featured on America’s Best Restaurants
According to officials with the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, Jeffrey C. Beam, 55, was...
One man arrested for DUI following altercation with deputy in Shawnee County
Three people have been hospitalized following a two-vehicle crash in Atchison County.
Three hospitalized following two-vehicle crash in Atchison County
Officials with the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office said the suspect, Justin R. Shumway, 40, was...
One man taken into custody following vehicle pursuit in North Topeka
Officials with the Office of the Governor said Kansas Governor Laura Kelly will welcome Dolly...
Dolly Parton to visit Kansas to celebrate success of Imagination Library program

Latest News

Sunday Forecast - clipped version
2022/23 Shawnee Co. 4-H King Daniel Biggs, 2023/24 King runner-up Sheldon Weber, 2023/24 King...
Crowning of new 4-H court concludes Shawnee County Fair
FILE - Kansas players celebrate a win over North Carolina after a college basketball game in...
Bill to codify NIL standards to protect college athletes introduced in Senate
Two Wichita men have been arrested by the Wichita Police Department on charges including...
2 arrested for alleged human trafficking involving minor
Cost-share program opens for projects aimed at water conservation in Kansas