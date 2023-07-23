Crowning of new 4-H court concludes Shawnee County Fair

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee Co. Fair wrapped up on Sunday, July 23, as the new 4-H King and Queen were crowned.

Kaitlin Jackson, of the Auburn 4-H Club, and Carl Russell, of the Indian Creek 4-H Club, have begun their reign for the next year. Runner up for king was Sheldon Weber from the Silver Lake 4-H Club.

The new King and Queen succeed 2022/23 royalty, Elizabeth Poling and Daniel Biggs.

Contestants are nominated by their clubs and submit an application which includes an essay before the process is completed with a speech and interview with a panel of judges. Winners are chosen for their leadership and involvement in 4-H as well as their community.

Jackson and Russell will now spend the next promoting 4-H and the Shawnee Co. Fair. 13 NEWS’ Melissa Brunner emceed the ceremony.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.