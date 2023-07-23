Crowning of new 4-H court concludes Shawnee County Fair

2022/23 Shawnee Co. 4-H King Daniel Biggs, 2023/24 King runner-up Sheldon Weber, 2023/24 King...
2022/23 Shawnee Co. 4-H King Daniel Biggs, 2023/24 King runner-up Sheldon Weber, 2023/24 King Carl Russell, 2023/24 Queen Kaitlin Jackson, and 2022/23 Queen Elizabeth Poling pose for photos following Sunday afternoon’s crowing ceremony at Stormont Vail Events Center.(WIBW/Melissa Brunner)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee Co. Fair wrapped up on Sunday, July 23, as the new 4-H King and Queen were crowned.

Kaitlin Jackson, of the Auburn 4-H Club, and Carl Russell, of the Indian Creek 4-H Club, have begun their reign for the next year. Runner up for king was Sheldon Weber from the Silver Lake 4-H Club.

The new King and Queen succeed 2022/23 royalty, Elizabeth Poling and Daniel Biggs.

Contestants are nominated by their clubs and submit an application which includes an essay before the process is completed with a speech and interview with a panel of judges. Winners are chosen for their leadership and involvement in 4-H as well as their community.

Jackson and Russell will now spend the next promoting 4-H and the Shawnee Co. Fair. 13 NEWS’ Melissa Brunner emceed the ceremony.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local restaurant High Tide 21 will be featured on America’s Best Restaurants in early August.
Local restaurant High Tide 21 to be featured on America’s Best Restaurants
According to officials with the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, Jeffrey C. Beam, 55, was...
One man arrested for DUI following altercation with deputy in Shawnee County
Three people have been hospitalized following a two-vehicle crash in Atchison County.
Three hospitalized following two-vehicle crash in Atchison County
Officials with the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office said the suspect, Justin R. Shumway, 40, was...
One man taken into custody following vehicle pursuit in North Topeka
Officials with the Office of the Governor said Kansas Governor Laura Kelly will welcome Dolly...
Dolly Parton to visit Kansas to celebrate success of Imagination Library program

Latest News

Sunday Forecast - clipped version
FILE - Kansas players celebrate a win over North Carolina after a college basketball game in...
Bill to codify NIL standards to protect college athletes introduced in Senate
Two Wichita men have been arrested by the Wichita Police Department on charges including...
2 arrested for alleged human trafficking involving minor
Cost-share program opens for projects aimed at water conservation in Kansas