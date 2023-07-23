Cost-share program opens for projects aimed at water conservation in Kansas

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A new cost-share program has opened for producers and landowners in Kansas to complete projects meant to conserve water.

The Kansas Department of Agriculture says that a new cost-share program could help with financial costs for producers and landowners who want to install enduring conservation practices. The Fiscal Year 2024 state cost-share program for conservation practices has opened and encourages projects to improve water quality and quantity.

KDA noted that funds for the program have been provided by the Division of Conservation through an appropriation from the State Water Plan Fund. It is administered by Conservation Districts statewide.

Officials have encouraged those with natural resource concerns on their property to discuss the possibility of receiving financial aid. Along with the annual funding, additional funds are now available to landowners and producers interested in eligible water resource practices like:

Irrigation water management

Nutrient management

Planting cover crops

Livestock water supplies

Cross fencing

Abandoned well plugging

Those who are approved for the program will be notified of the estimated amount of cost-share that will be provided. Projects started or finished before they are approved for funds by individual districts and KDA-DOC are not eligible.

KDA indicated that applications for cost-share funds are required to be made through local Conservation Districts. Those interested have been asked to contact their district office for details about funding eligibility.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.