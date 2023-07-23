Cost-share program opens for projects aimed at water conservation in Kansas

(KSFY)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A new cost-share program has opened for producers and landowners in Kansas to complete projects meant to conserve water.

The Kansas Department of Agriculture says that a new cost-share program could help with financial costs for producers and landowners who want to install enduring conservation practices. The Fiscal Year 2024 state cost-share program for conservation practices has opened and encourages projects to improve water quality and quantity.

KDA noted that funds for the program have been provided by the Division of Conservation through an appropriation from the State Water Plan Fund. It is administered by Conservation Districts statewide.

Officials have encouraged those with natural resource concerns on their property to discuss the possibility of receiving financial aid. Along with the annual funding, additional funds are now available to landowners and producers interested in eligible water resource practices like:

  • Irrigation water management
  • Nutrient management
  • Planting cover crops
  • Livestock water supplies
  • Cross fencing
  • Abandoned well plugging

Those who are approved for the program will be notified of the estimated amount of cost-share that will be provided. Projects started or finished before they are approved for funds by individual districts and KDA-DOC are not eligible.

KDA indicated that applications for cost-share funds are required to be made through local Conservation Districts. Those interested have been asked to contact their district office for details about funding eligibility.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local restaurant High Tide 21 will be featured on America’s Best Restaurants in early August.
Local restaurant High Tide 21 to be featured on America’s Best Restaurants
According to officials with the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, Jeffrey C. Beam, 55, was...
One man arrested for DUI following altercation with deputy in Shawnee County
Three people have been hospitalized following a two-vehicle crash in Atchison County.
Three hospitalized following two-vehicle crash in Atchison County
Officials with the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office said the suspect, Justin R. Shumway, 40, was...
One man taken into custody following vehicle pursuit in North Topeka
Officials with the Office of the Governor said Kansas Governor Laura Kelly will welcome Dolly...
Dolly Parton to visit Kansas to celebrate success of Imagination Library program

Latest News

Sunday Forecast - clipped version
Gov. Kelly ceremonially signs two bills to protect water resources in Kansas on July 20, 2023.
Two bills to protect water resources don fresh ink after ceremonial signature
FILE
$498K to bring new tech learning center to Iowa Tribe of Kansas, Nebraska
FILE
Ruling allows suit to proceed against grain company following man’s death