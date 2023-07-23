Brian Harman wins the British Open for first major title

HOYLAKE, England (AP) — Brian Harman is a major champion for the first time.

The 36-year-old American won the British Open by six strokes after shooting 1-under 70 in a soggy final round at Royal Liverpool. He was 13-under par for the tournament.

There was a four-way tie for second place between Jon Rahm (70), Jason Day (69), Sepp Straka (69) and 21-year-old Tom Kim (67).

Harman’s win was built on keeping his ball out of the bunkers and his brilliance on and around the greens. He missed just one putt under 10 feet all week on the Hoylake links.

