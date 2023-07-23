Bill to codify NIL standards to protect college athletes introduced in Senate

FILE - Kansas players celebrate a win over North Carolina after a college basketball game in...
FILE - Kansas players celebrate a win over North Carolina after a college basketball game in the finals of the men's Final Four NCAA tournament, Monday, April 4, 2022, in New Orleans. College football and men's basketball players on scholarship in one of the major conferences can expect to soon earn a minimum of $50,000 each year he plays because of the influx of cash from so-called booster collectives brokering name, image and likeness deals. That prediction, based on market trends, was made this week by Blake Lawrence, co-founder and CEO of a company that helps athletes and schools navigate the ever-changing NIL landscape. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)(David J. Phillip | AP)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A discussion draft for a bill to codify nationwide standards for NIL and college athletes has been introduced in the U.S. Senate.

U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) says he joined Sens. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) and Cory Booker (D-N.J.) to introduce a bipartisan discussion draft to reform college athletics and prioritize the health, education and economic rights of college athletes. The College Athletes Protection & Compensation Act would set national standards for name, image and likeness; establish a Medical Trust Fund to care for injured athletes and prioritize educational outcomes as health and wellness are safeguarded.

“Kansas has an unparalleled history of college athletics that includes several premier programs attracting student-athletes from all over the nation and the world,” said Sen. Moran. “It is no secret that college athletics have grown into an increasingly profitable, billion-dollar industry, however, the rules surrounding athlete compensation have not been modernized. Together, Sens. Booker, Blumenthal and I are releasing this discussion draft to empower student-athletes while maintaining the integrity of college sports that we all know and love. Athletics teach young men and women many valuable skills that serve them throughout their life, and it’s important to protect their ability to pursue an education while allowing them to capitalize on their name, image and likeness as a student-athlete.”

With student-athletes now able to benefit from NIL and state responses that include a patchwork of rules and regulations, the Senators said the framework would set national standards to give athletes economic and educational opportunities.

“This bipartisan framework is a milestone step forward for college athletes—protecting sports heroes whose blood, sweat and sacrifice drive a multibillion-dollar industry,” said Sen. Blumenthal. “They need a level playing field with guarantees of economic opportunities, educational outcomes, and essential health care. For far too long the NCAA and powerful special interests have held sway, putting athletes second to dollars. Athletes deserve national NIL standards, a Medical Trust Fund, scholarship safeguards, protection against mistreatment and abuse, and more. America’s athletes—all 500,000—deserve these basic rights. I thank my colleagues Senators Booker and Moran for all the hard work necessary to reach this milestone.”

Specifically, Moran said the bill would establish national NIL standards and protect opportunities through a central oversight entity - the College Athletics Corporation - to set, administer and enforce rules and standards. Athletes would be allowed to have representatives help them with contracts, finances, marketing and brand management. Institutions would also be barred from punishing athletes who receive food, rent, medical expenses, insurance, tuition, fees, books and transportation from a third party.

“Being a college athlete was one of the greatest gifts of my life – it opened doors of opportunity and offered lessons I carry with me to this day,” said Sen. Booker. “But it also opened my eyes to some deep, systemic injustices in the system – a system that, to this day, continues to put profits over athletes. This bipartisan proposal represents a major step forward, and I’m grateful for the partnership with Senators Blumenthal and Moran. It would make college athletics fairer, safer, and more just, and empower more young people to succeed in sports and beyond.”

To read the full text of the legislation, click HERE.

