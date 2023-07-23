Attempt to walk across Wichita interstate leads to fatal collision

WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - A 22-year-old from Iowa has been pronounced dead after an attempt to walk across I-235 in Wichita led to a collision.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 5:10 a.m. on Saturday, July 22, emergency crews were called to the area of I-235 and Central Ave. in Wichita with reports of a collision that involved a pedestrian.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Micahel Keith, 42, of Wichita, had been headed south on I-235 in the second lane. Colin Garrett, 22, of Arion, Iowa, had attempted to walk across the interstate at the same time. Garrett was hit by Keith’s truck.

KHP said Garrett was taken to Ascension Via Christi St. Francis with life-threatening injuries. He was pronounced deceased by medical professionals later that afternoon. Keith escaped the crash without injury and was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the incident.

