Attempt to walk across Wichita interstate leads to fatal collision

FILE
FILE(MGN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 10:00 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - A 22-year-old from Iowa has been pronounced dead after an attempt to walk across I-235 in Wichita led to a collision.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 5:10 a.m. on Saturday, July 22, emergency crews were called to the area of I-235 and Central Ave. in Wichita with reports of a collision that involved a pedestrian.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Micahel Keith, 42, of Wichita, had been headed south on I-235 in the second lane. Colin Garrett, 22, of Arion, Iowa, had attempted to walk across the interstate at the same time. Garrett was hit by Keith’s truck.

KHP said Garrett was taken to Ascension Via Christi St. Francis with life-threatening injuries. He was pronounced deceased by medical professionals later that afternoon. Keith escaped the crash without injury and was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the incident.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local restaurant High Tide 21 will be featured on America’s Best Restaurants in early August.
Local restaurant High Tide 21 to be featured on America’s Best Restaurants
Officials with the Office of the Governor said Kansas Governor Laura Kelly will welcome Dolly...
Dolly Parton to visit Kansas to celebrate success of Imagination Library program
According to officials with the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, Jeffrey C. Beam, 55, was...
One man arrested for DUI following altercation with deputy in Shawnee County
Officials with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy attempted to stop a black...
Valley Falls man arrested in connection to pursuit in Jackson County
Three people have been hospitalized following a two-vehicle crash in Atchison County.
Three hospitalized following two-vehicle crash in Atchison County

Latest News

FILE
Failed attempt to change lanes ends with Wichita man’s death
Sunday Forecast
July 19, 2023; Wichita, Kansas, USA; TBT ©KellyRoss
Mass Street takes down Show Me Squad in Border War, TBT style
One man taken into custody following vehicle pursuit in North Topeka