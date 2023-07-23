Amber Alert issued for missing 1-year-old Georgia girl believed to be in ‘extreme danger’

An Amber Alert has been issued for Ta'yonni Jackson. Police say she is with Caleb Williams...
An Amber Alert has been issued for Ta'yonni Jackson. Police say she is with Caleb Williams Jackson, who is armed.(National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 9:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (Gray News) - An Amber Alert has been issued for 1-year-old Ta’yonni Johnson.

Authorities say Ta’yonni was abducted by Calvin Williams Johnson, 22. He is armed and the child is believed to be in “extreme danger.”

Ta’yonni was last seen at 2699 Watson Boulevard in Warner Robins, Georgia. Ta’yonni and Johnson were last seen heading east in a 2003 silver Jeep Liberty with Georgia plate CSX5096.

Ta’yonni is a Black female with black hair and brown eyes.

Johnson is a Black male with black hair and brown eyes. He is 5 foot 7 inches and weighs 140 pounds.

Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts can call the Warner Robins Police Department at 299-886-0317 or 911.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local restaurant High Tide 21 will be featured on America’s Best Restaurants in early August.
Local restaurant High Tide 21 to be featured on America’s Best Restaurants
Officials with the Office of the Governor said Kansas Governor Laura Kelly will welcome Dolly...
Dolly Parton to visit Kansas to celebrate success of Imagination Library program
According to officials with the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, Jeffrey C. Beam, 55, was...
One man arrested for DUI following altercation with deputy in Shawnee County
Officials with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy attempted to stop a black...
Valley Falls man arrested in connection to pursuit in Jackson County
Three people have been hospitalized following a two-vehicle crash in Atchison County.
Three hospitalized following two-vehicle crash in Atchison County

Latest News

FILE
Failed attempt to change lanes ends with Wichita man’s death
FILE - Yardley Makefield Marine Rescue leaves the Yardley boat ramp heading down the Delaware...
Police narrow search for infant lost in flash flood, after 2-year-old sister’s body found
From left, Gabrielle Roitman, Kayla Seffing, Maddy Hiller and Casey Myer take a selfie in front...
‘Barbie,’ in 1st, and ‘Oppenheimer,’ in 2nd, fuel historic box office bonanza
FILE - A sign at Twitter headquarters is shown in San Francisco on Nov. 18, 2022.
Musk says Twitter to change logo to “X” from the bird. Changes could come as early as Monday.
FILE
Attempt to walk across Wichita interstate leads to fatal collision