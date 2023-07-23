90th annual Fiesta comes to a close in Topeka’s Oakland neighborhood

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As Fiesta Topeka winds down, local vendors were still out selling food Saturday to raise money for Our Lady of Guadalupe Church and Holy Family.

“We try to start off with about 1600 -1800 enchiladas and burritos every night fresh and then we work off of that to see how much we sell and how much we need to make for the next night. So every day we’re making fresh food,” said Nicole Ortega.

Ortega makes food to sell at the Fiesta every year. But this summer, she and her son Christian operated their own stand.

“This is a brand new booth. it’s called “The Walking Taco and Burrito Stand.” The first time we’ve ever done a booth with walking tacos, and it’s been doing amazing. We’ve had a lot of people come by asking us what is a walking taco?

Ortega said the food is always a hit.

“We’ve had people come back and get seconds. They think it’s a really great deal, it’s only under $5 and you get a lot of food. And our burritos that we sell out here are actually the same burritos that we sell in the school grounds.”

She said the Fiesta turnout this year is a noticeable increase from past years when the event had to be cut short due to the COVID pandemic.

“Last year we didn’t have it as full blown fiesta. This year is full-blown, I think we got a lot more vendors out here, we have a lot of entertainment. A lot of mariachis came down, we got our dancers. I think it’s doing great.”

Christian Gomez said even if he has to work, he never turns down a chance to come out to the Fiesta.

“I love coming out here, seeing all the kids having fun. I love seeing all the bonding, cause when you’re here, maybe you’re not getting people, but you still see a lot of smiles and families making a lot of memories.”

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.