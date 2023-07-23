$498K to bring new tech learning center to Iowa Tribe of Kansas, Nebraska

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A $498,000 grant will help revitalize wifi capabilities for members of the Iowa Tribe of Kansas and Nebraska with a new technology learning center.

The National Telecommunications and Information Administration announced on Thursday, July 20, that the Iowa Tribe of Kansas and Nebraska has been awarded a $498,000 grant through the Tribal Broadband Connectivity Program. The program is part of the Biden-Harris Administration’s Internet for All initiative.

Officials noted that the Iowa Tribe of Kansas and Nebraska is one of eight entities receiving funds that total nearly $4 million as part of the program. With funds from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, around $1.78 billion in grants is set to be awarded to 191 Tribal entities.

“We are excited for the opportunity to provide our tribal members with more reliable, high-speed Internet access,” said Tim Rhodd, Chairman of the Iowa Tribe of Kansas and Nebraska. “This will have a positive impact on our youth and their education, our elders and their social connection, and our tribe’s efforts for increased network sovereignty.”

NTIA indicated that the investments in high-speed internet deployment are part of President Joe Biden’s Investing in America agenda. The project will replace end-of-life equipment which will service existing wifi at community anchor institutions.

With revitalized broadband capabilities, officials said the Tribe will be able to create a technology learning center for staff and members to further digital inclusion efforts like educational and workforce opportunities, public health and economic development.

