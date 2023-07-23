47th Annual Threshing Show rolls through Meriden

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Classic pieces of machinery were on display in Meriden over the weekend as the annual Threshing Festival rolled through town.

The 47th annual Meriden Threshing Show was held on the weekend of July 21, as it showcased classic tractors, automobiles and trucks. The event also included tractor pulls, parades and country music concerts on Friday and Saturday.

Admission for all three days was slated for $6 as kids, exhibitors and veterans were admitted for free.

