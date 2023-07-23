2 arrested for alleged human trafficking involving minor

Two Wichita men have been arrested by the Wichita Police Department on charges including...
Two Wichita men have been arrested by the Wichita Police Department on charges including aggravated human trafficking.(Wichita Police Department)
By Andrew Linnabary
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Two Wichita men have been arrested on charges including aggravated human trafficking involving a minor, according to Wichita Police Department arrest records.

38-year-old Sinora Wilson and 23-year-old Elijah McCray were arrested Saturday at the Economy Hotel Plus on W. Kellogg Drive. Their charges include aggravated human trafficking involving a minor older than 14 years of age.

Sinora is also charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and McCray is charged with contempt of court.

The Wichita Police Department did not comment on the case, declining to do so because it involves a minor and “due to the sensitivity of the case.”

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Local restaurant High Tide 21 will be featured on America’s Best Restaurants in early August.
Local restaurant High Tide 21 to be featured on America’s Best Restaurants
According to officials with the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, Jeffrey C. Beam, 55, was...
One man arrested for DUI following altercation with deputy in Shawnee County
Three people have been hospitalized following a two-vehicle crash in Atchison County.
Three hospitalized following two-vehicle crash in Atchison County
Officials with the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office said the suspect, Justin R. Shumway, 40, was...
One man taken into custody following vehicle pursuit in North Topeka
Officials with the Office of the Governor said Kansas Governor Laura Kelly will welcome Dolly...
Dolly Parton to visit Kansas to celebrate success of Imagination Library program

Latest News

Sunday Forecast - clipped version
2022/23 Shawnee Co. 4-H King Daniel Biggs, 2023/24 King runner-up Sheldon Weber, 2023/24 King...
Crowning of new 4-H court concludes Shawnee County Fair
FILE - Kansas players celebrate a win over North Carolina after a college basketball game in...
Bill to codify NIL standards to protect college athletes introduced in Senate
Cost-share program opens for projects aimed at water conservation in Kansas