Washburn cuts ribbon on Robert J. Dole Hall

By Lane Gillespie
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 10:16 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn University held a ribbon cutting ceremony Friday, July 21, celebrating the opening of the new Robert J. Dole Hall as a part of their School of Law.

Big names like Gov. Laura Kelly, Senators Roger Marshall and Jerry Moran, Washburn President Dr. JuliAnn Mazachek and former Washburn President Jerry Farley, as well as Washburn students, faculty and alumni, were in attendance.

“This is a momentous day”, Dr. Mazachek said. “We are humbled to be able to name this building after one of our most outstanding alumni and truly a servant for the state of Kansas. To be able to have his name associated with our building and with our School of Law is just an amazing tribute to his legacy of service.”

“This is a meaningful thing for the university, for Topeka and Shawnee County, but this is a big deal for Kansas as well,” Sen. Moran said. “What it does is enhance the opportunities that Washburn Law School and Washburn University has to attract students, great students and quality faculty to move into the new age in which law school is less about libraries and books and more about computers and technology for the research that’s necessary to practice law.”

“I think the people of Topeka underestimate how important Washburn University is to Kansas,” Sen. Marshall said. "

Dole’s 100th birthday would have been Saturday, July 22.

