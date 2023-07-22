University of Kansas celebrates Bob Dole’s 100th birthday

By Kyle Mathas
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The University of Kansas along with many others celebrated former Senator Bob Dole’s 100th birthday Saturday morning.

The event, which took place at the Dole Institute of Politics in Lawrence, saw many visitors come out to celebrate and commemorate the life of Bob Dole. Governor Laura Kelly and Robin Dole, the daughter of Bob Dole, were some of the people who spoke at the ceremony, remembering the great things Bob Dole did for the state of Kansas and the country.

“Today is a beautiful day. It is gorgeous in Kansas today. I think my dad had something to do with it,” said Robin Dole, daughter of Bob Dole. “He would have been so pleased and he would have been honored to have this celebration going on. He would be out there visiting with all of the people. I wish he could be here.”

Bob Dole had many accomplishments in his life including the passing of the Civil Rights Act, the Americans with Disabilities Act and many food policies helping with struggling Americans. Along with that, before his career in politics, Senator Dole fought in the Army, going to Italy in the Second World War.

“The lessons of leadership that he demonstrated throughout his career are for people of all ages and for folks that can take some lessons with them as they move forward,” said Audrey Coleman, Director of the Robert J. Dole Institute of Politics. “So we are really trying to inspire today’s and future generations to be the next greatest generation.”

Bob Dole is still making an impact within the University of Kansas within his Institute of Politics. The institute continues to help push students forward and promote bipartisanship, civil discourse and public service within the University.

