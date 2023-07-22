Three hospitalized following two-vehicle crash in Atchison County

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Three people have been hospitalized following a two-vehicle crash in Atchison County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Online Crash Log said around 4:24 p.m. on July 21, a 2019 Dodge Challenger, driven by Matthew D. Hughes, 32, of Philadelphia, Miss., was traveling northbound on US-73. Meanwhile, a 2020 BMW X7, driven by Heather R. Smith, 51, of Tonganoxie, was traveling southbound on US-73. The 2019 Dodge Challenger crossed over the center line and struck the 2020 BMW X7. Heather Smith was traveling with an occupant, Gary T. Smith, 62, of Tonganoxie.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Online Crash Log indicated Hughes had suspected serious injuries and was taken to Mosaic in St. Joseph, Mo.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol Online Crash Log, Heather Smith had suspected serious injuries while Gary Smith had suspected minor injuries. Heather Smith was taken to KU Medical Center in Kansas City. Gary Smith was taken to Amberwell Atchison Hospital.

