Stormwater repairs to close one lane of Anderson Ave. in Manhattan

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Stormwater repairs will close one lane of Anderson Ave. in Manhattan, Kan.

Officials with the City of Manhattan said on Monday, July 24, the outside eastbound lane of Anderson Ave. will be closed for stormwater repairs from Denison Ave. to Martin Luther King Jr. Dr.

City of Manhattan officials said the closure will be until further notice while the Stormwater Division works on it.

City of Manhattan officials urge motorists to drive safely in the area, follow signage and watch for City workers.

