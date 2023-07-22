Saturday Forecast: Starting to warm up

Preparing for intense heat next week
13 News This Morning Saturday Edition
By Daniel McDonald
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 8:51 AM CDT
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Temperatures are warming up this morning, leading to what should be a seasonally average afternoon across NE Kansas.

Highs should reach the upper 80s to lower 90s, slightly building on the last few days of temperatures in the middle 80s. Humidity will be low across the region, with a dry atmosphere giving us an extended break from muggy conditions.

However, this luxury will be gone by the end of this weekend - temperatures will skyrocket into the triple digits on Monday, and it looks like they’ll stay there for all of next week!

Late July/Early August is typically the hottest time of the year in NE Kansas, but even for our standards, next week will prove to be dangerous. With moisture levels rising alongside temperatures, heat indices will make the outdoor temperature feel close to 115 degrees in some locations! Monday all the way through at least Friday - these blazing conditions will continue without any interference from rain. Strong winds are forecasted for this heat wave, but they will be hot, dry gusts out of the south, only exacerbating the intense warmth.

It is crucial that this weekend be taken advantage of for any outdoor activities or chores to complete, as heat stroke and heat exhaustion will be very big risk next week. Make sure you’re drinking plenty of water and wearing sunscreen, as well as trying to avoid the peak hours of heat. Travel/recreation will be the most ideal in the early morning hours or late in the evening near sunset.

Temperatures should start to cool by next Saturday, but it will be a very and long and drawn out transition into a different weather pattern. Stay safe!

