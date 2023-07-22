One man taken into custody following vehicle pursuit in North Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One man was taken into custody following a vehicle pursuit in North Topeka.

Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office posted on their social media that on Friday, July 21, a deputy was assisting another agency with a felony arrest. An adult male who had three federal warrants fled the residence and a vehicle pursuit began. The Shawnee County Sheriff’s deputy performed a Tactical Vehicle Intervention (TVI) maneuver that successfully ended the pursuit.

Officials with the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office said the suspect, Justin R. Shumway, 40, was taken into custody by three deputies near NW Gordon St. and NW Van Buren St.

Officials with the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office said the incident is still under investigation.

