One man arrested for DUI following altercation with deputy in Shawnee County

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man was arrested for felony driving under the influence following an altercation with a Shawnee County Sheriff’s deputy.

Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office posted on their social media that shortly before 5:45 p.m. on Friday, July 21, deputies were dispatched to a liquor store for a possible drunk driver in the 3600 block of NW 46th St. Upon the first deputy’s arrival, he attempted to speak with the intoxicated adult male. The male became verbally abusive and aggressively approached the deputy. A physical altercation occurred. With assistance from a citizen, the male was taken into custody.

According to officials with the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, Jeffrey C. Beam, 55, was booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections with suspicion of the following:

Felony driving under the influence

Battery on a law enforcement officer

Interference with a law on a law enforcement officer

Disorderly conduct

Driver’s license restrictions

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.