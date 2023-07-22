International students to present research during pre-academic program at KU

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - International students will present research during a pre-academic program hosted at the University of Kansas.

KU officials said this summer, 29 international fellows with the Hubert H. Humphrey Pre-Academic Program are spending eight weeks at the University of Kansas to prepare for professional development experiences across the country.

Officials with the University of Kansas said the program will include the fellows presenting their research from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on July 24, 25 and 26 in the former visitor center auditorium in Templin Hall.

KU officials indicated the public is invited to attend the forum in person, virtually on Zoom or watch through a YouTube livestream. Those participating on Zoom must register prior to the event. Breaks will occur between each fellow’s presentation, allowing the audience to come and go as they please.

While at KU, officials said Humphrey fellows are improving their English language skills, learning about American culture and preparing for success in academic settings throughout the U.S. The program, which is funded by the U.S. Department of State and administered by the Institute of International Education, is hosted by KU International Short Programs in partnership with the KU Applied English Center and with support from units across campus, such as KU Libraries.

KU officials said the summer program is the sixth time that KU has hosted the Humphrey program. The 2023 fellows are from 19 countries, including Armenia, Azerbaijan, Bolivia, Brazil, Cote d’Ivoire, Djibouti, Honduras, Kyrgyzstan, Lebanon, Madagascar, Mongolia, Nepal, Nigeria, Pakistan, Sierra Leone, South Korea, Thailand, Togo and Turkey.

According to officials with KU, the Humphrey program enhances leadership among international professionals who collaborate to address local and global challenges and foster change for the collective good. Through academic study and professional development with U.S. counterparts, this growing global network shares best practices and builds expertise in fields of critical importance to advance societal and institutional capacity, promote human rights and freedoms, ensure sustainable environments and develop thriving communities.

KU officials said this year’s cohort represents fields in economic development, education, environmental policy, finance and banking, journalism and communication, law and human rights, public administration, public health, technology and urban and rural planning.

KU officials noted after the fellows complete the pre-academic program at KU, they will travel to universities across the U.S. where they will spend the next academic year studying in their area of expertise.

