Installation of fire line closes Dickens Ave. at Nichols, Seth Child Rd. in Manhattan

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) -The installation of a fire line has closed Dickens Ave. between Nichols St. and Seth Child Rd. in Manhattan, Kan.

City of Manhattan officials said on Friday, July 21, BHS Construction has closed Dickens Ave. to through traffic from Seth Child Rd. (K-133) to Nichols St. for the installation of a fire line and domestic water service to Manhattan Area Technical College.

J&K Construction is performing the work, which is expected to take about one week to complete. The roadway should be fully open no later than Friday, July 28.

City of Manhattan officials urge motorists to drive safely in the area, follow signage and watch for construction workers.

