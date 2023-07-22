Efforts to protect children and the community of Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Crime and Violence Prevention Summit was held Saturday morning at Heritage Hall in an effort to provide solutions and implement them.

Everyone there could share opinions and suggest reasons for change.

Choyce Cook said that trust has to be earned.

“Everybody loves to be outside,” said Cook. “Everybody loves to be outside and do stuff but every time people go outside, people are afraid because of the things that have been happening recently. Like shootouts, stuff like that. People are scared to go outside don’t want to go active anymore.”

Since many facilities are not open, youth are placing themselves in difficult situations.

CEO and Founder of Omni Circle Group, Michael Odupitan, said youth will slip through the cracks if they do not have a place to go.

“So, what I wanted to do was create those opportunities so other people can have it as well,” said Odupitan. “So, that’s been the big pull on my heart right now is knowing that there is a lack of access and how do we get people those accesses so they can grow and build themselves.”

Providing safe spaces and open communication is key.

Curtis Pitts said we are responsible as families and as communities to build each other up.

“It’s not the responsibility of police to stop crime in our community, it’s our responsibility as citizens,” said Pitts. “Their job is to come in and deal with those people who don’t want to participate in the Topeka family. We’ve got to have some strategic changes in our community if we’re going to keep being the trailblazer for crime prevention in this nation.”

