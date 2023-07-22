Concrete panel replacement brings Claflin Ave. down to two lanes in Manhattan

By Shayndel Jones
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 12:52 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Concrete panel replacement will bring Claflin Ave. down to two lanes in Manhattan, Kan.

City of Manhattan officials said starting Tuesday, July 25, the Public Works Department’s Street Division will close both eastbound lanes for concrete panel replacement at Claflin Ave. from Mathis Dr. to the second driveway serving the Manhattan Medical Center campus.

City of Manhattan officials indicated eastbound traffic will be directed into the inside westbound lane. Westbound traffic will have access to only the outside westbound lane.

During this period of construction, Claflin Ave. will be a 2-lane road. Citizens still will have access to the medical center, but one entrance will be closed due to construction.

Officials with the City of Manhattan urge motorists to drive safely in the area, follow signage and watch for City workers.

