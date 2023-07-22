Concrete maintenance closes Browning Ave. at Lawrence, Snowbird in Manhattan

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A concrete maintenance project will close Browning Ave. at Lawrence Rd. and Snowbird Dr. in Manhattan, Kan.

Officials with the City of Manhattan said starting Monday, July 24, Bayer Construction will begin Phase 2 of the concrete maintenance project on Browning Ave. This will be the second phase to replace concrete pavement on the roadway surface and install new curbs and gutters.

According to officials with the City of Manhattan, during this phase, the portion of the roadway currently under construction will be reopened to traffic, but only for trips heading north to Marlatt Ave.

The City of Manhattan officials indicated the intersection of Browning Ave. at Lawrence Rd. and Snowbird Dr. will be closed so that the intersection and connecting legs can be reconstructed.

North-south access through this intersection will be restored in time for school.

Officials with the City of Manhattan said access to Via Christi Village, Susan B. Anthony Middle School, Anthony Recreation Center and the residential neighborhoods east of Browning must all be from the north via Marlatt Ave. during this phase. For Via Christi Village and the eastern neighborhoods, access will be via Willow Grove Rd.

City of Manhattan officials noted the Pecanwood Dr. intersection at Browning Ave. will remain closed at the outset of Phase 2 as work is completed there. Work on other side streets and restorations is anticipated to continue into September, but the mainline movement for Browning Ave. will stay open when school starts.

Officials with the City of Manhattan said neighborhoods southeast of the project area that are served by Snowbird Dr. will not have acess to Browning Ave. and Snowbird Dr. intersection until mid-September. Those areas will access Kimball Ave. and College Ave. via Hillview Dr.

City of Manhattan officials said pedestrian access along only one side of Browning Ave. will continue to be maintained during construction. Pedestrians are reminded to follow all signage and cross Browning Ave. only in the locations that will be designated.

According to officials with the City of Manhattan, for traffic impacts, expect light to moderate traffic and some delays on Browning Ave. between Kimball Ave. and Marlatt Ave.

City of Manhattan officials noted the timeline is expected to take about four weeks to complete this phase, depending on the weather, with the closed intersection set to reopen on Aug. 21.

City of Manhattan officials urges motorists to please drive safely in this area, follow signage and watch for construction workers.

