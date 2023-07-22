Carswell and Hope rocks Redbud Park during NOTO Summer Concert Series

The Lawrence-based group describes their sound as vintage rock with an Irish twist.
The Lawrence-based group describes their sound as vintage rock with an Irish twist.(WIBW)
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 9:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The NOTO Summer Concert Series returned to the stage in Redbud Park.

Carswell and Hope were the main act. The Lawrence-based group describes their sound as vintage rock with an Irish twist.

The NOTO Summer Concert Series continued Friday night at Redbud Park

Group members Nick Carswell and Jason Slote visited Eye on NE Kansas earlier this week to share a bit about their sound and the show. Nick and his wife actually moved to Kansas from Ireland 12 years ago. He and Jason both work at KU, while making music with fellow group members. Their latest disc, Sign of the Times, was developed during the COVID pandemic.

Carswell & Hope have a vintage rock sound with an Irish twist. They're perform 7pm Friday, July 21 in Redbud Park

The next summer concert series event is August 18 with more live music in Redbud Park on First Friday.

